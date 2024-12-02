Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Montpellier 2 (Sylla 45+2, Nordin 90+3) Lille 2 (David 44-pen, 54-pen)

Toulouse 2 (King 32, Sierro 39-pen) Auxerre 0

Le Havre 0 Angers 1 (Abdelli 63)

Lyon 4 (Lacazette 4, 41, 69-pen, Veretout 43) Nice 1 (Diop 22)

Marseille 2 (Luis Henrique 53, Greenwood 89-pen) Monaco 1 (Golovin 41)

Played Saturday

Rennes 5 (Kalimuendo 39-pen, 61, 67-pen, Blas 45+6, Gouiri 53) Saint-Etienne 0

Brest 3 (Lala 12-pen, Pereira Lage 45+1, Del Castillo 90+2) Strasbourg 1 (Ouattara 85)

Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Hakimi 2) Nantes 1 (Abline 38)

Friday

Reims 0 Lens 2 (Thomasson 23, Nzola 61)

More Stories From World