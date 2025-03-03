Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Lyon 2 (Lacazette 24, 82) Brest 1 (Lala 15-pen)
Auxerre 0 Strasbourg 1 (Emegha 47)
Angers 0 Toulouse 4 (Magri 51, Sierro 57, Cresswell 71, Edjouma 90+4)
Montpellier 0 Rennes 4 (Fofana 28, Cisse 56, Assignon 69, Kalimuendo 87)
Marseille 2 (Gouiri 73, Greenwood 77) Nantes 0
Played Saturday
Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 32) Nice 3 (Rosario 10, Nade 52-og, Guessand 69)
Lens 3 (El Aynaoui 3-pen, Aguilar 19, Sotoca 48) Le Havre 4 (Soumare 28, Ayew 33, Casimir 62, Koka 90+1-pen)
Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Barcola 6, Marquinhos 22, Dembele 28, Doue 37) Lille 1 (David 80)
Friday
Monaco 3 (Biereth 34, 39, 51) Reims 0
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated4 minutes ago
-
China advances manned lunar program for 2030 moon landing4 minutes ago
-
Toasts to LA and consolation drinks flow backstage at Oscars24 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid's 'fantastic four' face Atletico test44 minutes ago
-
First Oscar for Brazil adds zest to Rio Carnival extravaganza2 hours ago
-
Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze2 hours ago
-
Satellite launcher set for blastoff in boost for Europe space ambitions2 hours ago
-
Finished product Guirassy carrying Dortmund's hopes against Lille2 hours ago
-
7-Eleven to replace CEO in Couche-Tard takeover battle: reports2 hours ago
-
Finished product Guirassy carrying Dortmund's hopes against Lille2 hours ago
-
Trump to lay out his govt overhaul plan to US Congress3 hours ago
-
Asian markets climb on China fiscal hopes against Trump tariffs3 hours ago