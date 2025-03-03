Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Lyon 2 (Lacazette 24, 82) Brest 1 (Lala 15-pen)

Auxerre 0 Strasbourg 1 (Emegha 47)

Angers 0 Toulouse 4 (Magri 51, Sierro 57, Cresswell 71, Edjouma 90+4)

Montpellier 0 Rennes 4 (Fofana 28, Cisse 56, Assignon 69, Kalimuendo 87)

Marseille 2 (Gouiri 73, Greenwood 77) Nantes 0

Played Saturday

Saint-Etienne 1 (Stassin 32) Nice 3 (Rosario 10, Nade 52-og, Guessand 69)

Lens 3 (El Aynaoui 3-pen, Aguilar 19, Sotoca 48) Le Havre 4 (Soumare 28, Ayew 33, Casimir 62, Koka 90+1-pen)

Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Barcola 6, Marquinhos 22, Dembele 28, Doue 37) Lille 1 (David 80)

Friday

Monaco 3 (Biereth 34, 39, 51) Reims 0

More Stories From World