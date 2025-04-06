Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM

French Ligue 1 results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Doue 55) Angers 0

Brest 2 (Koehn 42-og, Camara 90+4) Monaco 1 (Zakaria 63-pen)

Lyon 2 (Lacazette 38-pen, Cherki 70) Lille 1 (Diakite 1)

Playing Sunday (times GMT)

Lens v Saint-Etienne (1300), Reims v Strasbourg, Rennes v Auxerre, Montpellier v Le Havre (all 1515), Marseille v Toulouse (1845)

Played Friday

Nice 1 (Abdi 14) Nantes 2 (Douglas Augusto 11, Abline 38)

afp

