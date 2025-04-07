Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Lens 1 (Koyalipou 75) Saint-Etienne 0

Reims 0 Strasbourg 1 (Doukoure 4)

Rennes 0 Auxerre 1 (Jubal 89)

Montpellier 0 Le Havre 2 (Kechta 3, A.

Toure 33)

Marseille 3 (Suazo 21-og, Greenwood 57, Rabiot 64) Toulouse 2 (Magri 29, Sierro 75)

Played Saturday

Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Doue 55) Angers 0

Brest 2 (Koehn 42-og, Camara 90+4) Monaco 1 (Zakaria 63-pen)

Lyon 2 (Lacazette 38-pen, Cherki 70) Lille 1 (Diakite 1)

Friday

Nice 1 (Abdi 14) Nantes 2 (Douglas Augusto 11, Abline 38)

