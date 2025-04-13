Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Monaco 3 (Minamino 34, Embolo 59, Zakaria 80-pen) Marseille 0
Toulouse 1 (Cresswell 42) Lille 2 (Fernandez-Pardo 21, Bakker 45+4)
Strasbourg 2 (Emegha 51, Amo-Ameyaw 54) Nice 2 (Bard 38, Ndayishimiye 90+4)
Playing Sunday (times GMT)
Saint-Etienne v Brest (1300), Le Havre v Rennes, Angers v Montpellier (both 1515), Auxerre v Lyon (1845)
Played Friday
Lens 0 Reims 2 (Nakamura 33, 88)
