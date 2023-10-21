Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Monaco 8 5 2 1 21 11 17

Nice 8 4 4 0 9 4 16

Paris SG 8 4 3 1 17 7 15

----------------------------

Brest 8 4 3 1 9 7 15

----------------------------

Reims 8 4 1 3 14 11 13

----------------------------

Marseille 8 3 3 2 12 11 12

----------------------------

Lille 8 3 3 2 11 10 12

Rennes 8 2 5 1 14 10 11

Nantes 8 3 2 3 14 15 11

Toulouse 8 2 4 2 10 9 10

Le Havre 9 2 4 3 10 12 10

Strasbourg 8 3 1 4 8 11 10

Montpellier 7 2 3 2 12 9 9

Lens 9 2 3 4 8 13 9

Metz 8 2 2 4 7 14 8

----------------------------

Lorient 8 1 4 3 13 18 7

----------------------------

Lyon 8 0 3 5 6 16 3

Clermont 7 0 2 5 5 12 2

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

