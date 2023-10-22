Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Nice 9 5 4 0 10 4 19

Paris SG 9 5 3 1 20 7 18

Monaco 8 5 2 1 21 11 17

Lille 9 4 3 2 12 10 15

Brest 9 4 3 2 9 8 15

Reims 9 4 2 3 15 12 14

Nantes 9 4 2 3 16 15 14

Marseille 9 3 3 3 12 12 12

Rennes 9 2 5 2 15 11 11

Toulouse 9 2 5 2 11 10 11

Le Havre 9 2 4 3 10 12 10

Lorient 9 2 4 3 15 19 10

Strasbourg 9 3 1 5 8 14 10

Montpellier 8 2 3 3 12 11 9

Lens 9 2 3 4 8 13 9

Metz 8 2 2 4 7 14 8

Lyon 8 0 3 5 6 16 3

Clermont 7 0 2 5 5 12 2

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2