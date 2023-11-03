Football: French Ligue 1 table

Open Menu

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Nice 10 6 4 0 11 4 22

Paris SG 10 6 3 1 23 9 21

Monaco 10 6 2 2 23 14 20

-----------------------------

Lille 10 5 3 2 14 10 18

-----------------------------

Reims 10 5 2 3 16 12 17

-----------------------------

Brest 10 4 3 3 11 11 15

-----------------------------

Nantes 10 4 2 4 16 19 14

Rennes 10 2 6 2 16 13 12

Marseille 9 3 3 3 12 12 12

Lens 10 3 3 4 12 13 12

Montpellier 9 3 3 3 15 11 11

Toulouse 10 2 5 3 11 13 11

Le Havre 10 2 5 3 10 12 11

Strasbourg 10 3 2 5 9 15 11

Lorient 10 2 4 4 15 20 10

-----------------------------

Metz 10 2 3 5 8 16 9

-----------------------------

Clermont 9 1 2 6 7 14 5

Lyon 9 0 3 6 7 18 3

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

