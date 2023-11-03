Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Nice 10 6 4 0 11 4 22
Paris SG 10 6 3 1 23 9 21
Monaco 10 6 2 2 23 14 20
-----------------------------
Lille 10 5 3 2 14 10 18
-----------------------------
Reims 10 5 2 3 16 12 17
-----------------------------
Brest 10 4 3 3 11 11 15
-----------------------------
Nantes 10 4 2 4 16 19 14
Rennes 10 2 6 2 16 13 12
Marseille 9 3 3 3 12 12 12
Lens 10 3 3 4 12 13 12
Montpellier 9 3 3 3 15 11 11
Toulouse 10 2 5 3 11 13 11
Le Havre 10 2 5 3 10 12 11
Strasbourg 10 3 2 5 9 15 11
Lorient 10 2 4 4 15 20 10
-----------------------------
Metz 10 2 3 5 8 16 9
-----------------------------
Clermont 9 1 2 6 7 14 5
Lyon 9 0 3 6 7 18 3
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2