Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 08:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 12 8 3 1 29 9 27
Nice 12 7 5 0 13 4 26
Monaco 12 7 3 2 25 14 24
-----------------------------
Reims 12 6 2 4 17 15 20
-----------------------------
Lille 11 5 4 2 14 10 19
-----------------------------
Le Havre 12 3 6 3 12 13 15
-----------------------------
Brest 11 4 3 4 11 13 15
Nantes 11 4 2 5 16 20 14
Marseille 10 3 4 3 12 12 13
Lens 11 3 4 4 12 13 13
Rennes 11 2 6 3 16 15 12
Montpellier 11 3 4 4 15 14 12
Strasbourg 11 3 3 5 9 15 12
Toulouse 11 2 5 4 12 15 11
Lorient 11 2 5 4 15 20 11
-----------------------------
Metz 11 2 4 5 9 17 10
-----------------------------
Clermont 10 1 3 6 7 14 6
Lyon 10 0 4 6 8 19 4
Note: Montpellier deducted one point
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2.