Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 12 8 3 1 29 9 27

Nice 12 7 5 0 13 4 26

Monaco 12 7 3 2 25 14 24

-----------------------------

Reims 12 6 2 4 17 15 20

-----------------------------

Lille 11 5 4 2 14 10 19

-----------------------------

Le Havre 12 3 6 3 12 13 15

-----------------------------

Brest 11 4 3 4 11 13 15

Nantes 11 4 2 5 16 20 14

Marseille 10 3 4 3 12 12 13

Lens 11 3 4 4 12 13 13

Rennes 11 2 6 3 16 15 12

Montpellier 11 3 4 4 15 14 12

Strasbourg 11 3 3 5 9 15 12

Toulouse 11 2 5 4 12 15 11

Lorient 11 2 5 4 15 20 11

-----------------------------

Metz 11 2 4 5 9 17 10

-----------------------------

Clermont 10 1 3 6 7 14 6

Lyon 10 0 4 6 8 19 4

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2.

