Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) French Ligue 1 table before Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 12 8 3 1 29 9 27

Nice 12 7 5 0 13 4 26

Monaco 12 7 3 2 25 14 24

-----------------------------

Lille 12 5 5 2 15 11 20

-----------------------------

Reims 12 6 2 4 17 15 20

-----------------------------

Le Havre 12 3 6 3 12 13 15

-----------------------------

Brest 11 4 3 4 11 13 15

Nantes 12 4 2 6 17 23 14

Marseille 10 3 4 3 12 12 13

Lens 11 3 4 4 12 13 13

Metz 12 3 4 5 12 18 13

Montpellier 11 3 4 4 15 14 12

Rennes 12 2 6 4 16 16 12

Toulouse 12 2 6 4 13 16 12

Strasbourg 11 3 3 5 9 15 12

-----------------------------

Lorient 12 2 5 5 15 21 11

-----------------------------

Clermont 11 2 3 6 8 14 9

Lyon 11 1 4 6 9 19 7

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2