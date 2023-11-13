Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) French Ligue 1 table before Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 12 8 3 1 29 9 27

Nice 12 7 5 0 13 4 26

Monaco 12 7 3 2 25 14 24

-----------------------------

Lille 12 5 5 2 15 11 20

-----------------------------

Reims 12 6 2 4 17 15 20

-----------------------------

Le Havre 12 3 6 3 12 13 15

-----------------------------

Brest 11 4 3 4 11 13 15

Nantes 12 4 2 6 17 23 14

Marseille 10 3 4 3 12 12 13

Lens 11 3 4 4 12 13 13

Metz 12 3 4 5 12 18 13

Montpellier 11 3 4 4 15 14 12

Rennes 12 2 6 4 16 16 12

Toulouse 12 2 6 4 13 16 12

Strasbourg 11 3 3 5 9 15 12

-----------------------------

Lorient 12 2 5 5 15 21 11

-----------------------------

Clermont 11 2 3 6 8 14 9

Lyon 11 1 4 6 9 19 7

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Paris Monaco Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

10 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

16 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

1 day ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

1 day ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

1 day ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

1 day ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

1 day ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

1 day ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 day ago

More Stories From World