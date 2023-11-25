Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 10:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 13 9 3 1 34 11 30
Nice 12 7 5 0 13 4 26
Monaco 13 7 3 3 27 19 24
-----------------------------
Lille 12 5 5 2 15 11 20
-----------------------------
Reims 12 6 2 4 17 15 20
-----------------------------
Lens 12 4 4 4 13 13 16
-----------------------------
Le Havre 12 3 6 3 12 13 15
Brest 11 4 3 4 11 13 15
Nantes 12 4 2 6 17 23 14
Marseille 11 3 4 4 12 13 13
Metz 12 3 4 5 12 18 13
Montpellier 11 3 4 4 15 14 12
Rennes 12 2 6 4 16 16 12
Toulouse 12 2 6 4 13 16 12
Strasbourg 11 3 3 5 9 15 12
-----------------------------
Lorient 12 2 5 5 15 21 11
-----------------------------
Clermont 11 2 3 6 8 14 9
Lyon 11 1 4 6 9 19 7
Note: Montpellier deducted one point
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2