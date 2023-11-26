Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 13 9 3 1 34 11 30

Nice 12 7 5 0 13 4 26

Monaco 13 7 3 3 27 19 24

-----------------------------

Lille 12 5 5 2 15 11 20

-----------------------------

Reims 12 6 2 4 17 15 20

-----------------------------

Lens 13 5 4 4 16 13 19

-----------------------------

Le Havre 12 3 6 3 12 13 15

Brest 11 4 3 4 11 13 15

Marseille 12 3 5 4 13 14 14

Nantes 12 4 2 6 17 23 14

Metz 12 3 4 5 12 18 13

Strasbourg 12 3 4 5 10 16 13

Montpellier 11 3 4 4 15 14 12

Rennes 12 2 6 4 16 16 12

Toulouse 12 2 6 4 13 16 12

-----------------------------

Lorient 12 2 5 5 15 21 11

-----------------------------

Clermont 12 2 3 7 8 17 9

Lyon 11 1 4 6 9 19 7

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

