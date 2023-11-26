Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 10:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 13 9 3 1 34 11 30
Nice 12 7 5 0 13 4 26
Monaco 13 7 3 3 27 19 24
-----------------------------
Lille 12 5 5 2 15 11 20
-----------------------------
Reims 12 6 2 4 17 15 20
-----------------------------
Lens 13 5 4 4 16 13 19
-----------------------------
Le Havre 12 3 6 3 12 13 15
Brest 11 4 3 4 11 13 15
Marseille 12 3 5 4 13 14 14
Nantes 12 4 2 6 17 23 14
Metz 12 3 4 5 12 18 13
Strasbourg 12 3 4 5 10 16 13
Montpellier 11 3 4 4 15 14 12
Rennes 12 2 6 4 16 16 12
Toulouse 12 2 6 4 13 16 12
-----------------------------
Lorient 12 2 5 5 15 21 11
-----------------------------
Clermont 12 2 3 7 8 17 9
Lyon 11 1 4 6 9 19 7
Note: Montpellier deducted one point
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2