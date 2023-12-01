Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 13 9 3 1 34 11 30
Nice 13 8 5 0 14 4 29
Monaco 13 7 3 3 27 19 24
-----------------------------
Lille 13 6 5 2 17 11 23
-----------------------------
Reims 13 6 2 5 18 18 20
-----------------------------
Lens 13 5 4 4 16 13 19
-----------------------------
Brest 12 5 3 4 14 14 18
Le Havre 13 3 7 3 12 13 16
Metz 13 4 4 5 15 20 16
Rennes 13 3 6 4 19 17 15
Nantes 13 4 3 6 17 23 15
Marseille 12 3 5 4 13 14 14
Montpellier 13 3 5 5 17 18 13
Strasbourg 12 3 4 5 10 16 13
Toulouse 13 2 6 5 13 17 12
-----------------------------
Lorient 13 2 5 6 17 24 11
-----------------------------
Clermont 13 2 4 7 9 18 10
Lyon 12 1 4 7 9 21 7
Note: Montpellier deducted one point
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2