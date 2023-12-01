Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 13 9 3 1 34 11 30

Nice 13 8 5 0 14 4 29

Monaco 13 7 3 3 27 19 24

-----------------------------

Lille 13 6 5 2 17 11 23

-----------------------------

Reims 13 6 2 5 18 18 20

-----------------------------

Lens 13 5 4 4 16 13 19

-----------------------------

Brest 12 5 3 4 14 14 18

Le Havre 13 3 7 3 12 13 16

Metz 13 4 4 5 15 20 16

Rennes 13 3 6 4 19 17 15

Nantes 13 4 3 6 17 23 15

Marseille 12 3 5 4 13 14 14

Montpellier 13 3 5 5 17 18 13

Strasbourg 12 3 4 5 10 16 13

Toulouse 13 2 6 5 13 17 12

-----------------------------

Lorient 13 2 5 6 17 24 11

-----------------------------

Clermont 13 2 4 7 9 18 10

Lyon 12 1 4 7 9 21 7

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Paris Monaco From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

12 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

12 hours ago
 Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

12 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

12 hours ago
Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

12 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

12 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

13 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

13 hours ago
 Dr Nadeem visits Mianwali to monitor anti-polio dr ..

Dr Nadeem visits Mianwali to monitor anti-polio drive

13 hours ago
 Dera police arrested 4 outlaws

Dera police arrested 4 outlaws

13 hours ago

More Stories From World