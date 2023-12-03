Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 13 9 3 1 34 11 30

Nice 14 8 5 1 14 5 29

Monaco 13 7 3 3 27 19 24

-----------------------------

Lille 13 6 5 2 17 11 23

-----------------------------

Reims 14 7 2 5 20 19 23

-----------------------------

Lens 14 6 4 4 19 15 22

-----------------------------

Brest 12 5 3 4 14 14 18

Nantes 14 5 3 6 18 23 18

Le Havre 13 3 7 3 12 13 16

Metz 13 4 4 5 15 20 16

Rennes 13 3 6 4 19 17 15

Marseille 12 3 5 4 13 14 14

Montpellier 13 3 5 5 17 18 13

Strasbourg 13 3 4 6 11 18 13

Toulouse 13 2 6 5 13 17 12

-----------------------------

Lorient 13 2 5 6 17 24 11

-----------------------------

Clermont 13 2 4 7 9 18 10

Lyon 13 1 4 8 11 24 7

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Paris Monaco From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

11 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

11 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

12 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

12 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

12 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

12 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

12 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

12 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

12 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

12 hours ago

More Stories From World