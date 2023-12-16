Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 15 11 3 1 38 12 36

Nice 15 9 5 1 16 6 32

Monaco 16 9 3 4 31 21 30

------------------------------

Lille 15 7 6 2 19 11 27

------------------------------

Brest 15 7 4 4 19 15 25

------------------------------

Marseille 15 6 5 4 22 16 23

------------------------------

Lens 15 6 5 4 19 15 23

Reims 15 7 2 6 21 21 23

Nantes 15 5 3 7 19 25 18

Strasbourg 15 4 5 6 14 20 17

Le Havre 15 3 7 5 13 17 16

Metz 15 4 4 7 15 23 16

Rennes 15 3 6 6 20 21 15

Montpellier 15 3 6 6 17 20 14

Toulouse 15 2 7 6 14 21 13

------------------------------

Lyon 16 3 4 9 15 27 13

------------------------------

Lorient 15 2 6 7 20 29 12

Clermont 15 2 5 8 9 21 11

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

