Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 11:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 15 11 3 1 38 12 36
Nice 16 9 5 2 17 9 32
Monaco 16 9 3 4 31 21 30
------------------------------
Brest 16 8 4 4 21 15 28
------------------------------
Lille 15 7 6 2 19 11 27
------------------------------
Marseille 16 7 5 4 24 17 26
------------------------------
Lens 16 7 5 4 21 15 26
Reims 16 7 2 7 21 23 23
Strasbourg 16 5 5 6 16 21 20
Le Havre 16 4 7 5 16 18 19
Nantes 16 5 3 8 19 27 18
Montpellier 16 4 6 6 18 20 17
Rennes 16 3 7 6 20 21 16
Metz 16 4 4 8 15 24 16
Toulouse 16 2 8 6 14 21 14
------------------------------
Lyon 16 3 4 9 15 27 13
------------------------------
Lorient 16 2 6 8 21 31 12
Clermont 16 2 5 9 10 23 11
Note: Montpellier deducted one point
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2