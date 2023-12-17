Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 15 11 3 1 38 12 36

Nice 16 9 5 2 17 9 32

Monaco 16 9 3 4 31 21 30

------------------------------

Brest 16 8 4 4 21 15 28

------------------------------

Lille 15 7 6 2 19 11 27

------------------------------

Marseille 16 7 5 4 24 17 26

------------------------------

Lens 16 7 5 4 21 15 26

Reims 16 7 2 7 21 23 23

Strasbourg 16 5 5 6 16 21 20

Le Havre 16 4 7 5 16 18 19

Nantes 16 5 3 8 19 27 18

Montpellier 16 4 6 6 18 20 17

Rennes 16 3 7 6 20 21 16

Metz 16 4 4 8 15 24 16

Toulouse 16 2 8 6 14 21 14

------------------------------

Lyon 16 3 4 9 15 27 13

------------------------------

Lorient 16 2 6 8 21 31 12

Clermont 16 2 5 9 10 23 11

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2