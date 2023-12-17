Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 15 11 3 1 38 12 36

Nice 16 9 5 2 17 9 32

Monaco 16 9 3 4 31 21 30

------------------------------

Brest 16 8 4 4 21 15 28

------------------------------

Lille 15 7 6 2 19 11 27

------------------------------

Marseille 16 7 5 4 24 17 26

------------------------------

Lens 16 7 5 4 21 15 26

Reims 16 7 2 7 21 23 23

Strasbourg 16 5 5 6 16 21 20

Le Havre 16 4 7 5 16 18 19

Nantes 16 5 3 8 19 27 18

Montpellier 16 4 6 6 18 20 17

Rennes 16 3 7 6 20 21 16

Metz 16 4 4 8 15 24 16

Toulouse 16 2 8 6 14 21 14

------------------------------

Lyon 16 3 4 9 15 27 13

------------------------------

Lorient 16 2 6 8 21 31 12

Clermont 16 2 5 9 10 23 11

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Paris Monaco Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

15 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 day ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

1 day ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

1 day ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

1 day ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

1 day ago

More Stories From World