Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 17 12 4 1 42 14 40
Nice 17 10 5 2 19 9 35
Monaco 17 10 3 4 33 22 33
-------------------------------
Brest 17 9 4 4 25 15 31
-------------------------------
Marseille 18 7 7 4 26 19 28
-------------------------------
Lille 17 7 7 3 21 14 28
-------------------------------
Lens 17 7 5 5 21 17 26
Reims 17 8 2 7 22 23 26
Strasbourg 18 6 6 6 19 23 24
Rennes 17 4 7 6 23 22 19
Le Havre 17 4 7 6 16 19 19
Montpellier 17 4 7 6 19 21 18
Nantes 17 5 3 9 19 28 18
Metz 17 4 4 9 16 27 16
Lyon 17 4 4 9 16 27 16
-------------------------------
Toulouse 17 2 8 7 15 23 14
-------------------------------
Lorient 17 2 6 9 21 35 12
Clermont 17 2 5 10 11 26 11
Note: Montpellier deducted one point
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
Blinken meets senior Chinese official
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy
France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder
More Stories From World
-
Cycling: Australia's women's Tour Down Under results46 seconds ago
-
'Intense' US blizzard blows Iowa caucus campaigning off course41 minutes ago
-
Rugby Union: Champions Cup result50 minutes ago
-
Rugby Union: Champions Cup tables51 minutes ago
-
Osimhen carries weight of injury-hit Nigeria on his shoulders at AFCON51 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results51 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results51 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
Massive trove of ancient artifacts, skeletons found in Brazil1 hour ago