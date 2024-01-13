Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 17 12 4 1 42 14 40

Nice 17 10 5 2 19 9 35

Monaco 17 10 3 4 33 22 33

-------------------------------

Brest 17 9 4 4 25 15 31

-------------------------------

Marseille 18 7 7 4 26 19 28

-------------------------------

Lille 17 7 7 3 21 14 28

-------------------------------

Lens 17 7 5 5 21 17 26

Reims 17 8 2 7 22 23 26

Strasbourg 18 6 6 6 19 23 24

Rennes 17 4 7 6 23 22 19

Le Havre 17 4 7 6 16 19 19

Montpellier 17 4 7 6 19 21 18

Nantes 17 5 3 9 19 28 18

Metz 17 4 4 9 16 27 16

Lyon 17 4 4 9 16 27 16

-------------------------------

Toulouse 17 2 8 7 15 23 14

-------------------------------

Lorient 17 2 6 9 21 35 12

Clermont 17 2 5 10 11 26 11

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2