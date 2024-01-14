Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 17 12 4 1 42 14 40

Nice 18 10 5 3 19 11 35

Monaco 18 10 3 5 34 25 33

-------------------------------

Brest 17 9 4 4 25 15 31

-------------------------------

Reims 18 9 2 7 25 24 29

-------------------------------

Marseille 18 7 7 4 26 19 28

-------------------------------

Lille 17 7 7 3 21 14 28

Lens 17 7 5 5 21 17 26

Strasbourg 18 6 6 6 19 23 24

Rennes 18 5 7 6 25 22 22

Le Havre 17 4 7 6 16 19 19

Montpellier 17 4 7 6 19 21 18

Nantes 17 5 3 9 19 28 18

Metz 17 4 4 9 16 27 16

Lyon 17 4 4 9 16 27 16

-------------------------------

Toulouse 17 2 8 7 15 23 14

-------------------------------

Lorient 17 2 6 9 21 35 12

Clermont 17 2 5 10 11 26 11

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2