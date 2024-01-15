Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 17 12 4 1 42 14 40

Nice 18 10 5 3 19 11 35

Brest 18 10 4 4 27 15 34

-------------------------------

Monaco 18 10 3 5 34 25 33

-------------------------------

Lille 18 8 7 3 24 14 31

-------------------------------

Reims 18 9 2 7 25 24 29

-------------------------------

Marseille 18 7 7 4 26 19 28

Lens 17 7 5 5 21 17 26

Strasbourg 18 6 6 6 19 23 24

Rennes 18 5 7 6 25 22 22

Le Havre 18 5 7 6 19 20 22

Montpellier 18 4 7 7 19 23 18

Nantes 18 5 3 10 20 30 18

Toulouse 18 3 8 7 16 23 17

Metz 18 4 4 10 16 28 16

-------------------------------

Lyon 18 4 4 10 17 30 16

-------------------------------

Clermont 18 3 5 10 13 27 14

Lorient 18 2 6 10 21 38 12

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2