Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 18 13 4 1 44 14 43

Nice 18 10 5 3 19 11 35

Brest 18 10 4 4 27 15 34

-------------------------------

Monaco 18 10 3 5 34 25 33

-------------------------------

Lille 18 8 7 3 24 14 31

-------------------------------

Reims 18 9 2 7 25 24 29

-------------------------------

Marseille 18 7 7 4 26 19 28

Lens 18 7 5 6 21 19 26

Rennes 19 6 7 6 28 24 25

Strasbourg 18 6 6 6 19 23 24

Le Havre 18 5 7 6 19 20 22

Montpellier 18 4 7 7 19 23 18

Nantes 18 5 3 10 20 30 18

Toulouse 18 3 8 7 16 23 17

Metz 18 4 4 10 16 28 16

-------------------------------

Lyon 19 4 4 11 19 33 16

-------------------------------

Clermont 18 3 5 10 13 27 14

Lorient 18 2 6 10 21 38 12

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Paris Monaco From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

11 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

11 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

12 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

12 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

12 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

12 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

12 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

12 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

12 hours ago

More Stories From World