Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 18 13 4 1 44 14 43
Nice 19 11 5 3 20 11 38
Brest 18 10 4 4 27 15 34
-------------------------------
Monaco 19 10 4 5 36 27 34
-------------------------------
Lille 18 8 7 3 24 14 31
-------------------------------
Marseille 19 7 8 4 28 21 29
-------------------------------
Reims 18 9 2 7 25 24 29
Lens 18 7 5 6 21 19 26
Rennes 19 6 7 6 28 24 25
Strasbourg 18 6 6 6 19 23 24
Le Havre 18 5 7 6 19 20 22
Montpellier 18 4 7 7 19 23 18
Nantes 18 5 3 10 20 30 18
Toulouse 18 3 8 7 16 23 17
Metz 19 4 4 11 16 29 16
-------------------------------
Lyon 19 4 4 11 19 33 16
-------------------------------
Clermont 18 3 5 10 13 27 14
Lorient 18 2 6 10 21 38 12
Note: Montpellier deducted one point
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
