Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 18 13 4 1 44 14 43

Nice 19 11 5 3 20 11 38

Brest 18 10 4 4 27 15 34

-------------------------------

Monaco 19 10 4 5 36 27 34

-------------------------------

Lille 18 8 7 3 24 14 31

-------------------------------

Marseille 19 7 8 4 28 21 29

-------------------------------

Reims 18 9 2 7 25 24 29

Lens 18 7 5 6 21 19 26

Rennes 19 6 7 6 28 24 25

Strasbourg 18 6 6 6 19 23 24

Le Havre 18 5 7 6 19 20 22

Montpellier 18 4 7 7 19 23 18

Nantes 18 5 3 10 20 30 18

Toulouse 18 3 8 7 16 23 17

Metz 19 4 4 11 16 29 16

-------------------------------

Lyon 19 4 4 11 19 33 16

-------------------------------

Clermont 18 3 5 10 13 27 14

Lorient 18 2 6 10 21 38 12

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Paris Monaco From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

4 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

13 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

13 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

13 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

14 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

14 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

14 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

14 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

15 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

14 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

14 hours ago

More Stories From World