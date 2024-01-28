Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 18 13 4 1 44 14 43

Nice 19 11 5 3 20 11 38

Brest 18 10 4 4 27 15 34

-------------------------------

Monaco 19 10 4 5 36 27 34

-------------------------------

Lille 18 8 7 3 24 14 31

-------------------------------

Marseille 19 7 8 4 28 21 29

-------------------------------

Reims 18 9 2 7 25 24 29

Lens 18 7 5 6 21 19 26

Rennes 19 6 7 6 28 24 25

Strasbourg 18 6 6 6 19 23 24

Le Havre 18 5 7 6 19 20 22

Montpellier 18 4 7 7 19 23 18

Nantes 18 5 3 10 20 30 18

Toulouse 18 3 8 7 16 23 17

Metz 19 4 4 11 16 29 16

-------------------------------

Lyon 19 4 4 11 19 33 16

-------------------------------

Clermont 18 3 5 10 13 27 14

Lorient 18 2 6 10 21 38 12

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2