Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 20 14 5 1 48 17 47

Nice 19 11 5 3 20 11 38

Brest 19 10 5 4 29 17 35

-------------------------------

Monaco 19 10 4 5 36 27 34

-------------------------------

Lille 19 8 8 3 24 14 32

-------------------------------

Reims 19 9 3 7 25 24 30

-------------------------------

Marseille 19 7 8 4 28 21 29

Lens 19 8 5 6 23 19 29

Rennes 19 6 7 6 28 24 25

Strasbourg 20 6 7 7 21 26 25

Le Havre 19 5 8 6 22 23 23

Montpellier 19 4 8 7 19 23 19

Nantes 19 5 4 10 20 30 19

Toulouse 19 3 8 8 16 25 17

Metz 19 4 4 11 16 29 16

-------------------------------

Lyon 19 4 4 11 19 33 16

-------------------------------

Clermont 19 3 6 10 14 28 15

Lorient 19 2 7 10 24 41 13

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

