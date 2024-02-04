Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 20 14 5 1 48 17 47
Nice 19 11 5 3 20 11 38
Brest 19 10 5 4 29 17 35
-------------------------------
Monaco 19 10 4 5 36 27 34
-------------------------------
Lille 19 8 8 3 24 14 32
-------------------------------
Lens 20 9 5 6 24 19 32
-------------------------------
Reims 19 9 3 7 25 24 30
Marseille 19 7 8 4 28 21 29
Rennes 20 7 7 6 30 25 28
Strasbourg 20 6 7 7 21 26 25
Le Havre 19 5 8 6 22 23 23
Montpellier 20 4 8 8 20 25 19
Nantes 20 5 4 11 20 31 19
Toulouse 19 3 8 8 16 25 17
Metz 19 4 4 11 16 29 16
-------------------------------
Lyon 19 4 4 11 19 33 16
-------------------------------
Clermont 19 3 6 10 14 28 15
Lorient 19 2 7 10 24 41 13
Note: Montpellier deducted one point
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
