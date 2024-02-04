Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 20 14 5 1 48 17 47

Nice 19 11 5 3 20 11 38

Brest 19 10 5 4 29 17 35

-------------------------------

Monaco 19 10 4 5 36 27 34

-------------------------------

Lille 19 8 8 3 24 14 32

-------------------------------

Lens 20 9 5 6 24 19 32

-------------------------------

Reims 19 9 3 7 25 24 30

Marseille 19 7 8 4 28 21 29

Rennes 20 7 7 6 30 25 28

Strasbourg 20 6 7 7 21 26 25

Le Havre 19 5 8 6 22 23 23

Montpellier 20 4 8 8 20 25 19

Nantes 20 5 4 11 20 31 19

Toulouse 19 3 8 8 16 25 17

Metz 19 4 4 11 16 29 16

-------------------------------

Lyon 19 4 4 11 19 33 16

-------------------------------

Clermont 19 3 6 10 14 28 15

Lorient 19 2 7 10 24 41 13

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

