Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 20 14 5 1 48 17 47

Nice 20 11 6 3 20 11 39

Brest 20 10 5 5 29 17 36

-------------------------------

Lille 20 9 8 3 28 14 35

-------------------------------

Monaco 20 10 5 5 37 28 35

-------------------------------

Lens 20 9 5 6 24 19 32

-------------------------------

Reims 20 9 3 8 27 27 30

Marseille 20 7 8 5 28 22 29

Rennes 20 7 7 6 30 25 28

Strasbourg 20 6 7 7 21 26 25

Le Havre 20 5 9 6 23 24 24

Toulouse 20 4 8 8 19 27 20

Montpellier 20 4 8 8 20 25 19

Nantes 20 5 4 11 20 31 19

Lyon 20 5 4 11 20 33 19

-------------------------------

Metz 20 4 4 12 17 31 16

-------------------------------

Lorient 20 3 7 10 26 42 16

Clermont 20 3 6 11 14 32 15

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Paris Monaco Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

24 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

1 day ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

1 day ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

1 day ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

1 day ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

1 day ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

1 day ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

1 day ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

1 day ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

1 day ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

1 day ago

More Stories From World