Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 20 14 5 1 48 17 47

Nice 20 11 6 3 20 11 39

Brest 20 10 5 5 29 17 36

-------------------------------

Lille 20 9 8 3 28 14 35

-------------------------------

Monaco 20 10 5 5 37 28 35

-------------------------------

Lens 20 9 5 6 24 19 32

-------------------------------

Reims 20 9 3 8 27 27 30

Marseille 20 7 8 5 28 22 29

Rennes 20 7 7 6 30 25 28

Strasbourg 20 6 7 7 21 26 25

Le Havre 20 5 9 6 23 24 24

Toulouse 20 4 8 8 19 27 20

Montpellier 20 4 8 8 20 25 19

Nantes 20 5 4 11 20 31 19

Lyon 20 5 4 11 20 33 19

-------------------------------

Metz 20 4 4 12 17 31 16

-------------------------------

Lorient 20 3 7 10 26 42 16

Clermont 20 3 6 11 14 32 15

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2