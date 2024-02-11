Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 21 15 5 1 51 18 50
Nice 20 11 6 3 20 11 39
Brest 20 10 5 5 29 17 36
-------------------------------
Lille 21 9 8 4 29 17 35
-------------------------------
Monaco 20 10 5 5 37 28 35
-------------------------------
Lens 21 10 5 6 27 20 35
-------------------------------
Marseille 21 7 9 5 29 23 30
Reims 20 9 3 8 27 27 30
Rennes 20 7 7 6 30 25 28
Strasbourg 21 6 7 8 22 29 25
Le Havre 20 5 9 6 23 24 24
Toulouse 20 4 8 8 19 27 20
Montpellier 20 4 8 8 20 25 19
Nantes 20 5 4 11 20 31 19
Lyon 20 5 4 11 20 33 19
-------------------------------
Metz 21 4 5 12 18 32 17
-------------------------------
Lorient 20 3 7 10 26 42 16
Clermont 20 3 6 11 14 32 15
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
