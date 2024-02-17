Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 21 15 5 1 51 18 50
Nice 22 11 6 5 22 15 39
Monaco 21 11 5 5 40 30 38
-------------------------------
Brest 21 10 7 4 30 18 37
-------------------------------
Lille 21 9 8 4 29 17 35
-------------------------------
Lens 21 10 5 6 27 20 35
-------------------------------
Rennes 21 8 7 6 31 25 31
Marseille 21 7 9 5 29 23 30
Reims 21 9 3 9 27 29 30
Strasbourg 21 6 7 8 22 29 25
Lyon 22 7 4 11 23 34 25
Le Havre 21 5 9 7 23 25 24
Nantes 21 6 4 11 22 32 22
Toulouse 21 4 8 9 20 29 20
Montpellier 21 4 8 9 21 27 19
-------------------------------
Lorient 21 4 7 10 28 42 19
-------------------------------
Metz 21 4 5 12 18 32 17
Clermont 21 3 7 11 15 33 16
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
