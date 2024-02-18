Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 21 15 5 1 51 18 50
Nice 22 11 6 5 22 15 39
Lille 22 10 8 4 32 17 38
-------------------------------
Monaco 21 11 5 5 40 30 38
-------------------------------
Brest 21 10 7 4 30 18 37
-------------------------------
Lens 21 10 5 6 27 20 35
-------------------------------
Rennes 21 8 7 6 31 25 31
Marseille 21 7 9 5 29 23 30
Reims 21 9 3 9 27 29 30
Strasbourg 21 6 7 8 22 29 25
Lyon 22 7 4 11 23 34 25
Le Havre 22 5 9 8 23 28 24
Nantes 21 6 4 11 22 32 22
Toulouse 21 4 8 9 20 29 20
Montpellier 21 4 8 9 21 27 19
-------------------------------
Lorient 21 4 7 10 28 42 19
-------------------------------
Metz 21 4 5 12 18 32 17
Clermont 21 3 7 11 15 33 16
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures
Teenager killed during celebratory firing
More Stories From World
-
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors13 minutes ago
-
Ukraine withdraws from eastern city Avdiivka to 'save our people'5 hours ago
-
Baku, Yerevan pledge to resolve differences without force: Scholz5 hours ago
-
Beijing's top diplomat says China will be a 'force for stability'5 hours ago
-
UK and China agree to deepen cooperation as ministers meet5 hours ago
-
China's imports of finished vehicles down 9 pct in 20235 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard7 hours ago
-
Jaiswal ton puts India's lead over England past 3007 hours ago
-
AU Commission chief hopes for vote soon in Senegal7 hours ago
-
Kremlin silent after Navalny's death in jail8 hours ago
-
'Bomb' hits DRCongo airport as fighting flares in restive east9 hours ago
-
Rohit departs with India leading England by 1709 hours ago