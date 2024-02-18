Football: French Ligue 1 table

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 21 15 5 1 51 18 50

Nice 22 11 6 5 22 15 39

Lille 22 10 8 4 32 17 38

-------------------------------

Monaco 21 11 5 5 40 30 38

-------------------------------

Brest 21 10 7 4 30 18 37

-------------------------------

Lens 21 10 5 6 27 20 35

-------------------------------

Rennes 21 8 7 6 31 25 31

Marseille 21 7 9 5 29 23 30

Reims 21 9 3 9 27 29 30

Strasbourg 21 6 7 8 22 29 25

Lyon 22 7 4 11 23 34 25

Le Havre 22 5 9 8 23 28 24

Nantes 21 6 4 11 22 32 22

Toulouse 21 4 8 9 20 29 20

Montpellier 21 4 8 9 21 27 19

-------------------------------

Lorient 21 4 7 10 28 42 19

-------------------------------

Metz 21 4 5 12 18 32 17

Clermont 21 3 7 11 15 33 16

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

