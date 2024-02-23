Football: French Ligue 1 table

Open Menu

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 22 16 5 1 53 18 53

Brest 22 11 7 4 31 18 40

Nice 22 11 6 5 22 15 39

-------------------------------

Lille 22 10 8 4 32 17 38

-------------------------------

Monaco 22 11 5 6 41 32 38

-------------------------------

Lens 22 10 6 6 28 21 36

-------------------------------

Rennes 22 9 7 6 34 26 34

Reims 22 9 4 9 28 30 31

Marseille 22 7 9 6 29 24 30

Strasbourg 22 6 7 9 23 32 25

Lyon 22 7 4 11 23 34 25

Le Havre 22 5 9 8 23 28 24

Toulouse 22 5 8 9 22 30 23

Montpellier 22 5 8 9 24 27 22

Lorient 22 5 7 10 31 43 22

-------------------------------

Nantes 22 6 4 12 22 34 22

-------------------------------

Metz 22 4 5 13 18 35 17

Clermont 22 3 7 12 16 36 16

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

