Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 22 16 5 1 53 18 53
Brest 23 12 7 4 34 18 43
Nice 22 11 6 5 22 15 39
-------------------------------
Lille 22 10 8 4 32 17 38
-------------------------------
Monaco 22 11 5 6 41 32 38
-------------------------------
Lens 22 10 6 6 28 21 36
-------------------------------
Rennes 22 9 7 6 34 26 34
Reims 22 9 4 9 28 30 31
Marseille 22 7 9 6 29 24 30
Lyon 23 8 4 11 25 35 28
Strasbourg 23 6 7 10 23 35 25
Nantes 23 7 4 12 23 34 25
Le Havre 22 5 9 8 23 28 24
Toulouse 22 5 8 9 22 30 23
Montpellier 22 5 8 9 24 27 22
-------------------------------
Lorient 23 5 7 11 31 44 22
-------------------------------
Metz 23 4 5 14 19 37 17
Clermont 22 3 7 12 16 36 16
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
