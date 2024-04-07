Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 28 18 9 1 65 24 63

Brest 28 15 8 5 41 23 53

Lille 28 13 10 5 42 25 49

--------------------------------

Monaco 27 14 7 6 52 38 49

--------------------------------

Lens 28 12 7 9 37 30 43

--------------------------------

Nice 27 12 7 8 28 22 43

--------------------------------

Marseille 28 10 9 9 41 33 39

Rennes 27 10 9 8 40 33 39

Reims 27 11 6 10 35 36 39

Lyon 27 10 5 12 31 41 35

Toulouse 27 8 8 11 32 36 32

Strasbourg 27 8 8 11 30 39 32

Montpellier 27 7 9 11 33 40 29

Le Havre 28 6 10 12 27 36 28

Nantes 27 8 4 15 26 42 28

--------------------------------

Lorient 27 6 8 13 35 50 26

--------------------------------

Metz 28 6 5 17 28 48 23

Clermont 28 4 9 15 20 47 21

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2