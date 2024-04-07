Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 28 18 9 1 65 24 63

Brest 28 15 8 5 41 23 53

Lille 28 13 10 5 42 25 49

--------------------------------

Monaco 27 14 7 6 52 38 49

--------------------------------

Lens 28 12 7 9 37 30 43

--------------------------------

Nice 27 12 7 8 28 22 43

--------------------------------

Marseille 28 10 9 9 41 33 39

Rennes 27 10 9 8 40 33 39

Reims 27 11 6 10 35 36 39

Lyon 27 10 5 12 31 41 35

Toulouse 27 8 8 11 32 36 32

Strasbourg 27 8 8 11 30 39 32

Montpellier 27 7 9 11 33 40 29

Le Havre 28 6 10 12 27 36 28

Nantes 27 8 4 15 26 42 28

--------------------------------

Lorient 27 6 8 13 35 50 26

--------------------------------

Metz 28 6 5 17 28 48 23

Clermont 28 4 9 15 20 47 21

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Paris Monaco Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

2 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

20 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

20 hours ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

21 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

21 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

21 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

21 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

22 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

22 hours ago

More Stories From World