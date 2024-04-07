Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 28 18 9 1 65 24 63
Brest 28 15 8 5 41 23 53
Lille 28 13 10 5 42 25 49
--------------------------------
Monaco 27 14 7 6 52 38 49
--------------------------------
Lens 28 12 7 9 37 30 43
--------------------------------
Nice 27 12 7 8 28 22 43
--------------------------------
Marseille 28 10 9 9 41 33 39
Rennes 27 10 9 8 40 33 39
Reims 27 11 6 10 35 36 39
Lyon 27 10 5 12 31 41 35
Toulouse 27 8 8 11 32 36 32
Strasbourg 27 8 8 11 30 39 32
Montpellier 27 7 9 11 33 40 29
Le Havre 28 6 10 12 27 36 28
Nantes 27 8 4 15 26 42 28
--------------------------------
Lorient 27 6 8 13 35 50 26
--------------------------------
Metz 28 6 5 17 28 48 23
Clermont 28 4 9 15 20 47 21
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
