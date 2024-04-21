Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's 1300 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 28 18 9 1 65 24 63
Brest 29 15 8 6 44 27 53
Lille 29 14 10 5 43 25 52
--------------------------------
Monaco 28 15 7 6 53 38 52
--------------------------------
Nice 29 13 8 8 31 22 47
--------------------------------
Lens 30 13 7 10 39 32 46
--------------------------------
Rennes 30 11 9 10 44 36 42
Lyon 29 12 5 12 38 45 41
Reims 30 11 7 12 37 41 40
Marseille 28 10 9 9 41 33 39
Toulouse 29 9 9 11 34 37 36
Montpellier 30 9 10 11 38 42 36
Strasbourg 30 9 9 12 33 41 36
Nantes 30 9 4 17 28 48 31
Metz 30 8 5 17 31 49 29
--------------------------------
Le Havre 30 6 10 14 27 38 28
--------------------------------
Lorient 29 6 8 15 35 55 26
Clermont 30 4 10 16 21 49 22
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
