Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Wednesday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 30 20 9 1 73 26 69
Monaco 29 16 7 6 55 38 55
Brest 30 15 8 7 44 29 53
--------------------------------
Lille 29 14 10 5 43 25 52
--------------------------------
Nice 29 13 8 8 31 22 47
--------------------------------
Lens 30 13 7 10 39 32 46
--------------------------------
Rennes 30 11 9 10 44 36 42
Lyon 30 12 5 13 39 49 41
Marseille 29 10 10 9 43 35 40
Reims 30 11 7 12 37 41 40
Toulouse 30 9 10 11 36 39 37
Montpellier 30 9 10 11 38 42 36
Strasbourg 30 9 9 12 33 41 36
Nantes 30 9 4 17 28 48 31
Metz 30 8 5 17 31 49 29
--------------------------------
Le Havre 30 6 10 14 27 38 28
--------------------------------
Lorient 30 6 8 16 36 59 26
Clermont 30 4 10 16 21 49 22
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
