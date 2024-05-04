Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's 1700 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 31 20 10 1 76 29 70 - champions
Monaco 31 17 7 7 58 41 58
Brest 31 16 8 7 49 33 56
--------------------------------
Lille 31 15 10 6 45 27 55
--------------------------------
Nice 31 14 9 8 36 25 51
--------------------------------
Lens 31 13 7 11 40 34 46
--------------------------------
Marseille 31 11 11 9 47 38 44
Lyon 31 13 5 13 42 51 44
Rennes 31 11 9 11 48 41 42
Montpellier 32 10 11 11 41 44 40
Toulouse 32 10 10 12 39 42 40
Reims 31 11 7 13 38 45 40
Strasbourg 31 9 9 13 34 44 36
Nantes 31 9 5 17 29 49 32
Le Havre 31 6 11 14 30 41 29
--------------------------------
Metz 31 8 5 18 32 51 29
--------------------------------
Lorient 31 6 8 17 37 61 26
Clermont 31 5 10 16 25 50 25
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
