Football: French Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 31 20 10 1 76 29 70 - champions

Monaco 32 18 7 7 62 42 61

Brest 32 16 9 7 49 33 57

--------------------------------

Lille 32 15 10 7 48 31 55

--------------------------------

Nice 31 14 9 8 36 25 51

--------------------------------

Lens 32 14 7 11 42 34 49

--------------------------------

Lyon 32 14 5 13 46 54 47

Rennes 32 12 9 11 51 43 45

Marseille 31 11 11 9 47 38 44

Montpellier 32 10 11 11 41 44 40

Toulouse 32 10 10 12 39 42 40

Reims 31 11 7 13 38 45 40

Strasbourg 32 9 9 14 35 47 36

Nantes 32 9 6 17 29 49 33

Le Havre 32 7 11 14 33 42 32

--------------------------------

Metz 32 8 5 19 34 54 29

--------------------------------

Lorient 32 6 8 18 37 63 26

Clermont 32 5 10 17 26 54 25

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2