Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 31 20 10 1 76 29 70 - champions
Monaco 32 18 7 7 62 42 61
Brest 32 16 9 7 49 33 57
--------------------------------
Lille 32 15 10 7 48 31 55
--------------------------------
Nice 31 14 9 8 36 25 51
--------------------------------
Lens 32 14 7 11 42 34 49
--------------------------------
Lyon 32 14 5 13 46 54 47
Rennes 32 12 9 11 51 43 45
Marseille 31 11 11 9 47 38 44
Montpellier 32 10 11 11 41 44 40
Toulouse 32 10 10 12 39 42 40
Reims 31 11 7 13 38 45 40
Strasbourg 32 9 9 14 35 47 36
Nantes 32 9 6 17 29 49 33
Le Havre 32 7 11 14 33 42 32
--------------------------------
Metz 32 8 5 19 34 54 29
--------------------------------
Lorient 32 6 8 18 37 63 26
Clermont 32 5 10 17 26 54 25
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil
Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza
NEPRA concludes hearing into KE petition for fuel cost variation
More Stories From World
-
Marquez eyes French MotoGP victory but plays down title talk11 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table51 minutes ago
-
Spanish court shelves Shakira tax fraud case1 hour ago
-
North Africa football fans use stadium freedoms to back Palestinians1 hour ago
-
Rafah struck after Biden warning on arms transfers2 hours ago
-
In Catalonia, a high stakes vote for Spain PM, Puigdemont2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago
-
Five things to know about Spain's Catalonia2 hours ago
-
China's Xi in Hungary to celebrate 'new era' with Orban3 hours ago
-
Mbappe gets ready to say goodbye as PSG digest Champions League exit3 hours ago
-
Inevitable Madrid continue Champions League love affair3 hours ago
-
Nissan net profit nearly doubles despite China challenges3 hours ago