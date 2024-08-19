Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after the first matchday of the season on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Marseille 1 1 0 0 5 1 3

Paris SG 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

Rennes 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

------------------------------

Lille 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

------------------------------

Auxerre 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

------------------------------

Lens 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

------------------------------

Monaco 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Strasbourg 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Montpellier 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Nantes 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Toulouse 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Nice 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Saint-Etienne 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Angers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Reims 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

------------------------------

Le Havre 1 0 0 1 1 4 0

------------------------------

Lyon 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Brest 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

afp