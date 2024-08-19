Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after the first matchday of the season on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Marseille 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
Paris SG 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
Rennes 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
------------------------------
Lille 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
------------------------------
Auxerre 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
------------------------------
Lens 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
------------------------------
Monaco 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Strasbourg 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Montpellier 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Nantes 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Toulouse 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Nice 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Saint-Etienne 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Angers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Reims 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
------------------------------
Le Havre 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
------------------------------
Lyon 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Brest 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
afp
