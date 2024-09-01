Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Marseille 3 2 1 0 10 4 7

Nantes 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

Monaco 3 2 1 0 4 1 7

-------------------------------

Lens 3 2 1 0 4 1 7

-------------------------------

Paris SG 2 2 0 0 10 1 6

-------------------------------

Lille 2 2 0 0 4 0 6

-------------------------------

Strasbourg 3 1 1 1 7 6 4

Rennes 2 1 0 1 4 3 3

Le Havre 2 1 0 1 3 4 3

Auxerre 2 1 0 1 2 3 3

Brest 3 1 0 2 5 7 3

Lyon 3 1 0 2 4 8 3

Toulouse 3 0 2 1 2 4 2

Nice 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Reims 2 0 1 1 2 4 1

-------------------------------

Montpellier 3 0 1 2 2 10 1

-------------------------------

Angers 2 0 0 2 0 3 0

Saint-Etienne 3 0 0 3 0 7 0

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2