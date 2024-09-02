Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Marseille 3 2 1 0 10 4 7

Nantes 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

Monaco 3 2 1 0 4 1 7

--------------------------------

Lens 3 2 1 0 4 1 7

--------------------------------

Paris SG 2 2 0 0 10 1 6

--------------------------------

Lille 2 2 0 0 4 0 6

--------------------------------

Le Havre 3 2 0 1 6 5 6

Nice 3 1 1 1 6 4 4

Strasbourg 3 1 1 1 7 6 4

Reims 3 1 1 1 4 5 4

Rennes 3 1 0 2 5 5 3

Auxerre 3 1 0 2 3 6 3

Brest 3 1 0 2 5 7 3

Lyon 3 1 0 2 4 8 3

Toulouse 3 0 2 1 2 4 2

--------------------------------

Montpellier 3 0 1 2 2 10 1

--------------------------------

Angers 3 0 0 3 1 7 0

Saint-Etienne 3 0 0 3 0 7 0

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2