Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Marseille 3 2 1 0 10 4 7
Nantes 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
Monaco 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
--------------------------------
Lens 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
--------------------------------
Paris SG 2 2 0 0 10 1 6
--------------------------------
Lille 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
--------------------------------
Le Havre 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
Nice 3 1 1 1 6 4 4
Strasbourg 3 1 1 1 7 6 4
Reims 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
Rennes 3 1 0 2 5 5 3
Auxerre 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
Brest 3 1 0 2 5 7 3
Lyon 3 1 0 2 4 8 3
Toulouse 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
--------------------------------
Montpellier 3 0 1 2 2 10 1
--------------------------------
Angers 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
Saint-Etienne 3 0 0 3 0 7 0
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
