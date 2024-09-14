Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 3 3 0 0 13 2 9

--------------------------------

Marseille 3 2 1 0 10 4 7

Nantes 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

--------------------------------

Monaco 3 2 1 0 4 1 7

--------------------------------

Lens 3 2 1 0 4 1 7

--------------------------------

Le Havre 3 2 0 1 6 5 6

--------------------------------

Lille 4 2 0 2 5 4 6

Nice 3 1 1 1 6 4 4

Strasbourg 3 1 1 1 7 6 4

Reims 3 1 1 1 4 5 4

Rennes 3 1 0 2 5 5 3

Brest 3 1 0 2 5 7 3

Auxerre 3 1 0 2 3 6 3

Lyon 3 1 0 2 4 8 3

Saint-Etienne 4 1 0 3 1 7 3

--------------------------------

Toulouse 3 0 2 1 2 4 2

Montpellier 3 0 1 2 2 10 1

--------------------------------

Angers 3 0 0 3 1 7 0

