Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 3 3 0 0 13 2 9
--------------------------------
Marseille 3 2 1 0 10 4 7
Nantes 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
--------------------------------
Monaco 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
--------------------------------
Lens 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
--------------------------------
Le Havre 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
--------------------------------
Lille 4 2 0 2 5 4 6
Nice 3 1 1 1 6 4 4
Strasbourg 3 1 1 1 7 6 4
Reims 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
Rennes 3 1 0 2 5 5 3
Brest 3 1 0 2 5 7 3
Auxerre 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
Lyon 3 1 0 2 4 8 3
Saint-Etienne 4 1 0 3 1 7 3
--------------------------------
Toulouse 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
Montpellier 3 0 1 2 2 10 1
--------------------------------
Angers 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
