Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 4 4 0 0 16 3 12

Marseille 4 3 1 0 12 4 10

Monaco 4 3 1 0 7 1 10

---------------------------------

Nantes 4 2 1 1 6 3 7

---------------------------------

Lens 3 2 1 0 4 1 7

---------------------------------

Reims 4 2 1 1 6 6 7

---------------------------------

Rennes 4 2 0 2 8 5 6

Lille 4 2 0 2 5 4 6

Le Havre 4 2 0 2 6 7 6

Strasbourg 4 1 2 1 8 7 5

Toulouse 4 1 2 1 4 4 5

Nice 4 1 1 2 6 6 4

Brest 4 1 0 3 6 10 3

Lyon 3 1 0 2 4 8 3

Auxerre 4 1 0 3 3 9 3

---------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 4 1 0 3 1 7 3

---------------------------------

Montpellier 3 0 1 2 2 10 1

Angers 4 0 1 3 2 8 1

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2