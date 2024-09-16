Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 4 4 0 0 16 3 12
Marseille 4 3 1 0 12 4 10
Monaco 4 3 1 0 7 1 10
---------------------------------
Nantes 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
---------------------------------
Lens 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
---------------------------------
Reims 4 2 1 1 6 6 7
---------------------------------
Rennes 4 2 0 2 8 5 6
Lille 4 2 0 2 5 4 6
Le Havre 4 2 0 2 6 7 6
Strasbourg 4 1 2 1 8 7 5
Toulouse 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
Nice 4 1 1 2 6 6 4
Brest 4 1 0 3 6 10 3
Lyon 3 1 0 2 4 8 3
Auxerre 4 1 0 3 3 9 3
---------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 4 1 0 3 1 7 3
---------------------------------
Montpellier 3 0 1 2 2 10 1
Angers 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
