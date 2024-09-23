Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 5 4 1 0 17 4 13
Marseille 5 4 1 0 15 6 13
Monaco 5 4 1 0 10 2 13
---------------------------------
Lens 5 2 3 0 5 2 9
---------------------------------
Nantes 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
---------------------------------
Reims 5 2 2 1 7 7 8
---------------------------------
Nice 5 2 1 2 14 6 7
Rennes 5 2 1 2 9 6 7
Lille 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
Strasbourg 5 1 3 1 11 10 6
Brest 5 2 0 3 8 10 6
Le Havre 5 2 0 3 7 10 6
Toulouse 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
Lyon 5 1 1 3 6 11 4
Montpellier 5 1 1 3 5 15 4
---------------------------------
Auxerre 5 1 0 4 5 12 3
---------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 5 1 0 4 1 15 3
Angers 5 0 2 3 3 9 2
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
