Football: French Ligue 1 Table

September 23, 2024

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 5 4 1 0 17 4 13

Marseille 5 4 1 0 15 6 13

Monaco 5 4 1 0 10 2 13

---------------------------------

Lens 5 2 3 0 5 2 9

---------------------------------

Nantes 5 2 2 1 7 4 8

---------------------------------

Reims 5 2 2 1 7 7 8

---------------------------------

Nice 5 2 1 2 14 6 7

Rennes 5 2 1 2 9 6 7

Lille 5 2 1 2 8 7 7

Strasbourg 5 1 3 1 11 10 6

Brest 5 2 0 3 8 10 6

Le Havre 5 2 0 3 7 10 6

Toulouse 5 1 2 2 4 6 5

Lyon 5 1 1 3 6 11 4

Montpellier 5 1 1 3 5 15 4

---------------------------------

Auxerre 5 1 0 4 5 12 3

---------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 5 1 0 4 1 15 3

Angers 5 0 2 3 3 9 2

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

