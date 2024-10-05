Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 6 5 1 0 20 5 16

Monaco 6 5 1 0 12 3 16

Marseille 7 4 2 1 16 8 14

---------------------------------

Reims 6 3 2 1 10 8 11

---------------------------------

Lille 6 3 1 2 11 7 10

---------------------------------

Lens 6 2 4 0 5 2 10

---------------------------------

Nantes 6 2 3 1 9 6 9

Strasbourg 6 2 3 1 12 10 9

Nice 6 2 2 2 14 6 8

Rennes 6 2 1 3 10 9 7

Lyon 6 2 1 3 8 12 7

Auxerre 6 2 0 4 8 12 6

Brest 6 2 0 4 8 13 6

Le Havre 6 2 0 4 7 13 6

Toulouse 6 1 2 3 5 8 5

---------------------------------

Montpellier 6 1 1 4 6 17 4

---------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 6 1 1 4 3 17 4

Angers 7 0 3 4 5 13 3

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2