Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 6 5 1 0 20 5 16
Monaco 6 5 1 0 12 3 16
Marseille 7 4 2 1 16 8 14
---------------------------------
Reims 6 3 2 1 10 8 11
---------------------------------
Lille 6 3 1 2 11 7 10
---------------------------------
Lens 6 2 4 0 5 2 10
---------------------------------
Nantes 6 2 3 1 9 6 9
Strasbourg 6 2 3 1 12 10 9
Nice 6 2 2 2 14 6 8
Rennes 6 2 1 3 10 9 7
Lyon 6 2 1 3 8 12 7
Auxerre 6 2 0 4 8 12 6
Brest 6 2 0 4 8 13 6
Le Havre 6 2 0 4 7 13 6
Toulouse 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
---------------------------------
Montpellier 6 1 1 4 6 17 4
---------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 6 1 1 4 3 17 4
Angers 7 0 3 4 5 13 3
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
