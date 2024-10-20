Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 8 6 2 0 25 8 20

Monaco 8 6 2 0 14 4 20

Marseille 7 4 2 1 16 8 14

---------------------------------

Lille 8 4 2 2 13 8 14

---------------------------------

Lens 8 3 5 0 9 4 14

---------------------------------

Reims 7 4 2 1 14 10 14

---------------------------------

Lyon 8 4 1 3 14 12 13

Strasbourg 8 2 4 2 16 16 10

Brest 8 3 1 4 11 14 10

Nice 7 2 3 2 15 7 9

Nantes 7 2 3 2 9 8 9

Rennes 8 2 2 4 12 12 8

Saint-Etienne 8 2 1 5 6 20 7

Auxerre 7 2 0 5 9 15 6

Le Havre 8 2 0 6 7 19 6

---------------------------------

Toulouse 7 1 2 4 6 10 5

---------------------------------

Montpellier 7 1 1 5 8 21 4

Angers 7 0 3 4 5 13 3

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

afp

