Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 8 6 2 0 25 8 20
Monaco 8 6 2 0 14 4 20
Marseille 7 4 2 1 16 8 14
---------------------------------
Lille 8 4 2 2 13 8 14
---------------------------------
Lens 8 3 5 0 9 4 14
---------------------------------
Reims 7 4 2 1 14 10 14
---------------------------------
Lyon 8 4 1 3 14 12 13
Strasbourg 8 2 4 2 16 16 10
Brest 8 3 1 4 11 14 10
Nice 7 2 3 2 15 7 9
Nantes 7 2 3 2 9 8 9
Rennes 8 2 2 4 12 12 8
Saint-Etienne 8 2 1 5 6 20 7
Auxerre 7 2 0 5 9 15 6
Le Havre 8 2 0 6 7 19 6
---------------------------------
Toulouse 7 1 2 4 6 10 5
---------------------------------
Montpellier 7 1 1 5 8 21 4
Angers 7 0 3 4 5 13 3
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results1 minute ago
-
Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for EU ahead of pivotal vote1 minute ago
-
Rangers suffer shock defeat at Kilmarnock21 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Stockholm ATP result21 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results21 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table21 minutes ago
-
India adds Washington Sundar for New Zealand Tests41 minutes ago
-
Once bursting with life, south Beirut gutted by Israeli bombs51 minutes ago
-
Tributes pour in for Olympic champion Chris Hoy after terminal cancer revelation51 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
Moldova votes on EU future amid fears of Russian meddling1 hour ago
-
With little electricity, Cuba girds for a hurricane1 hour ago