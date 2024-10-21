Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 8 6 2 0 25 8 20

Monaco 8 6 2 0 14 4 20

Marseille 8 5 2 1 21 8 17

---------------------------------

Lille 8 4 2 2 13 8 14

---------------------------------

Lens 8 3 5 0 9 4 14

---------------------------------

Reims 8 4 2 2 15 12 14

---------------------------------

Lyon 8 4 1 3 14 12 13

Nice 8 2 4 2 16 8 10

Nantes 8 2 4 2 10 9 10

Strasbourg 8 2 4 2 16 16 10

Brest 8 3 1 4 11 14 10

Auxerre 8 3 0 5 11 16 9

Rennes 8 2 2 4 12 12 8

Saint-Etienne 8 2 1 5 6 20 7

Toulouse 8 1 3 4 7 11 6

---------------------------------

Le Havre 8 2 0 6 7 19 6

---------------------------------

Angers 8 0 4 4 6 14 4

Montpellier 8 1 1 6 8 26 4

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

