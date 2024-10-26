Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 8 6 2 0 25 8 20
Monaco 8 6 2 0 14 4 20
Marseille 8 5 2 1 21 8 17
---------------------------------
Lille 8 4 2 2 13 8 14
---------------------------------
Lens 8 3 5 0 9 4 14
---------------------------------
Reims 8 4 2 2 15 12 14
---------------------------------
Lyon 8 4 1 3 14 12 13
Rennes 9 3 2 4 13 12 11
Nice 8 2 4 2 16 8 10
Nantes 8 2 4 2 10 9 10
Strasbourg 8 2 4 2 16 16 10
Brest 8 3 1 4 11 14 10
Auxerre 8 3 0 5 11 16 9
Saint-Etienne 8 2 1 5 6 20 7
Toulouse 8 1 3 4 7 11 6
---------------------------------
Le Havre 9 2 0 7 7 20 6
---------------------------------
Angers 8 0 4 4 6 14 4
Montpellier 8 1 1 6 8 26 4
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
