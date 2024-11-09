Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 10 8 2 0 29 8 26

Monaco 11 7 2 2 18 8 23

Marseille 11 6 2 3 24 15 20

---------------------------------

Lille 10 5 3 2 16 9 18

---------------------------------

Nice 10 4 4 2 19 9 16

---------------------------------

Auxerre 11 5 1 5 20 19 16

---------------------------------

Lyon 10 4 3 3 17 15 15

Lens 10 3 5 2 9 7 14

Reims 10 4 2 4 16 15 14

Strasbourg 11 3 4 4 20 22 13

Brest 10 4 1 5 13 16 13

Toulouse 10 3 3 4 11 11 12

Rennes 10 3 2 5 13 16 11

Nantes 10 2 4 4 12 14 10

Angers 10 2 4 4 11 16 10

---------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 10 3 1 6 10 24 10

---------------------------------

Le Havre 10 3 0 7 8 20 9

Montpellier 10 1 1 7 8 30 4

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

afp

