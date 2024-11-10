Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 10 8 2 0 29 8 26
Monaco 11 7 2 2 18 8 23
Marseille 11 6 2 3 24 15 20
---------------------------------
Lille 10 5 3 2 16 9 18
---------------------------------
Lens 11 4 5 2 12 9 17
---------------------------------
Nice 10 4 4 2 19 9 16
---------------------------------
Auxerre 11 5 1 5 20 19 16
Lyon 10 4 3 3 17 15 15
Reims 10 4 2 4 16 15 14
Strasbourg 11 3 4 4 20 22 13
Brest 10 4 1 5 13 16 13
Toulouse 10 3 3 4 11 11 12
Rennes 10 3 2 5 13 16 11
Nantes 11 2 4 5 14 17 10
Angers 10 2 4 4 11 16 10
---------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 10 3 1 6 10 24 10
---------------------------------
Le Havre 10 3 0 7 8 20 9
Montpellier 10 1 1 7 8 30 4
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
afp
