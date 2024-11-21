Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 11 9 2 0 33 10 29
Monaco 11 7 2 2 18 8 23
Marseille 11 6 2 3 24 15 20
---------------------------------
Lille 11 5 4 2 18 11 19
---------------------------------
Lyon 11 5 3 3 18 15 18
---------------------------------
Nice 11 4 5 2 21 11 17
---------------------------------
Reims 11 5 2 4 19 15 17
Lens 11 4 5 2 12 9 17
Auxerre 11 5 1 5 20 19 16
Toulouse 11 4 3 4 13 11 15
Strasbourg 11 3 4 4 20 22 13
Brest 11 4 1 6 14 19 13
Rennes 11 3 2 6 13 18 11
Nantes 11 2 4 5 14 17 10
Angers 11 2 4 5 13 20 10
---------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 11 3 1 7 10 25 10
---------------------------------
Le Havre 11 3 0 8 8 23 9
Montpellier 11 2 1 8 11 31 7
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Stock markets push higher but Ukraine tensions urge caution14 minutes ago
-
Fritz pulls USA level with Australia in Davis Cup quarters2 hours ago
-
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable highlights shared vision for economic growth2 hours ago
-
Gaza strikes kill dozens as ICC issues Netanyahu arrest warrant4 hours ago
-
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif4 hours ago
-
New bat species discovered in Saudi Arabia5 hours ago
-
Governor of Qassim inaugurates International Surgery Conference5 hours ago
-
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif5 hours ago
-
Kyiv accuses Russia of launching intercontinental ballistic missile attack5 hours ago
-
High-flying Bayern face injury woes as crucial phase looms6 hours ago
-
Cane, Perenara to make All Blacks farewells against Italy6 hours ago
-
Italy's Paolini celebrates 'unbelievable' year after BJK Cup glory6 hours ago