Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 11 9 2 0 33 10 29

Monaco 12 8 2 2 21 10 26

Marseille 11 6 2 3 24 15 20

---------------------------------

Lille 11 5 4 2 18 11 19

---------------------------------

Lyon 11 5 3 3 18 15 18

---------------------------------

Nice 11 4 5 2 21 11 17

---------------------------------

Reims 11 5 2 4 19 15 17

Lens 11 4 5 2 12 9 17

Auxerre 11 5 1 5 20 19 16

Toulouse 11 4 3 4 13 11 15

Strasbourg 11 3 4 4 20 22 13

Brest 12 4 1 7 16 22 13

Rennes 11 3 2 6 13 18 11

Nantes 11 2 4 5 14 17 10

Angers 11 2 4 5 13 20 10

---------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 11 3 1 7 10 25 10

---------------------------------

Le Havre 11 3 0 8 8 23 9

Montpellier 11 2 1 8 11 31 7

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

