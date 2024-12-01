Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 12 10 2 0 36 10 32
Monaco 12 8 2 2 21 10 26
Marseille 12 7 2 3 27 16 23
----------------------------------
Lille 12 6 4 2 19 11 22
----------------------------------
Nice 12 5 5 2 23 12 20
----------------------------------
Lens 13 5 5 3 15 12 20
----------------------------------
Lyon 12 5 4 3 19 16 19
Auxerre 12 6 1 5 21 19 19
Reims 13 5 3 5 20 18 18
Brest 13 5 1 7 19 23 16
Toulouse 12 4 3 5 13 14 15
Rennes 13 4 2 7 18 19 14
Strasbourg 13 3 4 6 22 27 13
Saint-Etienne 13 4 1 8 11 30 13
Le Havre 12 4 0 8 10 23 12
----------------------------------
Nantes 12 2 4 6 14 19 10
----------------------------------
Angers 12 2 4 6 13 21 10
Montpellier 12 2 1 9 11 32 7
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
