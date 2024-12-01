Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 13 10 3 0 37 11 33

Monaco 12 8 2 2 21 10 26

Marseille 12 7 2 3 27 16 23

----------------------------------

Lille 13 6 5 2 21 13 23

----------------------------------

Nice 12 5 5 2 23 12 20

----------------------------------

Lens 13 5 5 3 15 12 20

----------------------------------

Lyon 12 5 4 3 19 16 19

Auxerre 12 6 1 5 21 19 19

Reims 13 5 3 5 20 18 18

Brest 13 5 1 7 19 23 16

Toulouse 12 4 3 5 13 14 15

Rennes 13 4 2 7 18 19 14

Strasbourg 13 3 4 6 22 27 13

Saint-Etienne 13 4 1 8 11 30 13

Le Havre 12 4 0 8 10 23 12

----------------------------------

Nantes 13 2 5 6 15 20 11

----------------------------------

Angers 12 2 4 6 13 21 10

Montpellier 13 2 2 9 13 34 8

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

afp

